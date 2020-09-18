D.The number of new infections with the coronavirus remained below the 2000 mark one day after reaching the highest level since April. Within one day, the health authorities in Germany reported new corona infections in 1916, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Friday morning.

The peak of new infections reported daily was at more than 6000 at the end of March / beginning of April. The number then tended to decrease and increase again in July. In August the number of cases was just over 2000 (2034). The number of new infections detected is also likely to depend on how many people are tested.

Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, at least 267 773 people in Germany have been proven to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus (data as of September 18, 12.00 a.m.) According to the RKI, the number of deaths in connection with a corona infection is 9378. Seven more deaths have been reported since the previous day. According to RKI estimates, around 238,700 people had survived the infection by Friday morning.

According to RKI estimates in Germany, the number of reproductions, or R value for short, was 1.00 (previous day: 1.04) according to the management report on Wednesday evening. The RKI had not published any more recent data by early Friday morning. This means that an infected person infects another person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called seven-day R in its current situation report. The value relates to a longer period and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was 1.06 (previous day: 1.00). It shows the infection process from eight to 16 days ago.