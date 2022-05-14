DThe Robert Koch Institute put the nationwide seven-day incidence on Saturday morning at 477.0. This is evident from numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5 a.m. The day before, the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week was 485.7 (previous week: 544.0; previous month: 1015.7). However, the incidence does not provide a complete picture of the infection situation. Experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – due to overworked health authorities and because not all infected people have a PCR test done. Only these count in the statistics. In addition, late registrations or transmission problems can lead to a distortion of individual daily values.

The health authorities in Germany recently reported 61,859 new corona infections (previous week: 72,252 registered infections) and 144 deaths (previous week: 184) to the RKI within one day. Here, too, comparisons of the data are only possible to a limited extent due to the test behavior, late registrations or transmission problems. In general, the number of registered new infections and deaths varies significantly from weekday to weekday, since more and more federal states do not transmit to the RKI, especially at weekends, and report their cases later in the week.

The RKI has counted 25,723,697 infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

Lauterbach: Corona is not history yet

Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach considers a return of the more dangerous Delta variant of the corona virus to be possible. “The pandemic is not over yet. An omicron wave in autumn is likely. But even the more dangerous delta variant could come back,” said Lauterbach of the “Rheinische Post”, referring to an Israeli study, according to which the delta variant was also detected in the wastewater. You have to be prepared for both scenarios, said the SPD politician. “We need vaccines against both variants. That will be very expensive.”

In Germany, the omicron subvariant BA.2 currently dominates with a good 97 percent. According to the latest weekly report from the Robert Koch Institute, the delta variant, which is often associated with more serious consequences, is currently only rarely detected.

Lauterbach called on people to continue to be careful. “Even in the summer we should remain vigilant,” warned the minister. This includes wearing masks on public transport and on planes. “Anyone who now fools people into believing that Corona is history will regret it bitterly in the fall,” warned Lauterbach.







Preparations for the next Corona autumn

The German Association of Towns and Municipalities has meanwhile appealed to the federal and state governments to make preparations for a new corona wave. The vaccination options must be maintained, said general manager Gerd Landsberg to the newspapers of the Funke media group. It does not make sense to operate largely empty vaccination centers on a large scale. However, planning is necessary as to when and under what circumstances additional vaccination options will have to be created again. Landsberg referred to a vaccine expected in autumn that is adapted to the omicron variant.