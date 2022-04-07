DThe nationwide seven-day incidence has continued to fall. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week on Thursday morning as 1251.3. For comparison: the day before the value was 1322.2. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 1625.1 (previous month: 1259.2). The health authorities in Germany reported 201,729 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5 a.m. A week ago there were 274,901 infections.

When considering the values, it must be taken into account that individual states do not report data on every day of the week, and at weekends, for example, Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony and Brandenburg do not, or only partially, report data. This in turn leads to late registrations on the following days. A comparison of daily values ​​is therefore becoming increasingly difficult. In addition, experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – due to overworked health authorities and because not all infected people have a PCR test done. Only these count in the statistics.

According to the new information, 328 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 279 deaths. The RKI has counted 22,265,788 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The number of corona-infected patients who came to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 6.62 (Tuesday: 6.52) according to the RKI. Here, too, there are days with incomplete reports. The value also includes many people with a positive corona test who have another main illness.







The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Thursday as 17,930,900. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 131,036.

Majority in the Bundestag uncertain

The Bundestag wants to make a final decision today on the introduction of compulsory corona vaccination. However, a majority is uncertain in the roll-call vote because there are competing motions.

The advocates of compulsory vaccination from the SPD, Greens and FDP agreed on Tuesday evening on a draft law that would make vaccination compulsory for people over 60 years of age starting in October. In September, a decision is also to be made as to whether the development of the pandemic also requires compulsory vaccination from the age of 18.

In two applications from the AfD and a group around Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP), the vaccination requirement is rejected. The CDU/CSU, in turn, advocate a graduated obligation to have vaccinations in reserve, the introduction of which should also depend on the development of the pandemic. The traffic light coalition had released the vote for the deputies, so that cross-party motions and bills emerged. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (both SPD) have both backed the introduction of compulsory vaccination because of the low vaccination rate in Germany.