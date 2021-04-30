D.he Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports 24,329 new positive tests this Friday. The nationwide seven-day incidence falls to 153.4 from 154.9 the previous day.

The value indicates how many people per 100,000 inhabitants have been infected with the corona virus in the past seven days and is a key benchmark for tightening or relaxing corona requirements. According to the nationwide emergency brake, which has been in force since Saturday, cities and counties in which the incidence value is 165 or higher on three consecutive days must close their schools.

306 other people died in connection with the virus. This increases the number of reported deaths to 82,850 within 24 hours.

Numbers decreased

A week ago, the RKI had reported 27,543 new infections and 265 new deaths.

In total, more than 3.38 million have tested positive in Germany since the outbreak of the virus.