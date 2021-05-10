D.he health authorities in Germany reported 6922 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. That comes from the numbers from this Monday morning.

For comparison: a week ago the value was 9,160 new infections. On Mondays, the number of cases reported by the RKI is usually lower, among other things because fewer tests are carried out on the weekend.

According to the information, 54 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 84 dead.

Seven-day incidence increases slightly

According to the RKI, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days was 119.1 nationwide on Monday morning (previous day: 118.6; previous week: 146.9).

The RKI has counted a total of 3,527,251 detected infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 3,175,600. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 84,829.

According to the RKI management report on Sunday afternoon, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.90 (previous day: 0.91). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 90 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.