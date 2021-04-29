D.he health authorities in Germany reported 24,736 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 264 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. This is based on the numbers from Thursday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 05.55. Subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible. On Thursday a week ago, the RKI had recorded 29,518 new infections and 259 new deaths within one day.

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 154.9 nationwide on Thursday morning. The day before, the RKI had given this seven-day incidence as 160.6; a week ago it was 161.1.

The RKI has counted 3,357,268 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher since many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,975,200. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 82,544.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.90 according to the RKI status report from Wednesday evening (previous day: 0.93). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 90 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.