D.he health authorities in Germany reported 18,935 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 232 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. This is evident from the numbers from Saturday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:07 a.m. Subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible.

On Saturday a week ago, the RKI had recorded 23,392 new infections and 286 new deaths within one day.

3.4 million detected infections

According to the RKI, the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days was 148.6 nationwide on Saturday morning – this means that the seven-day incidence is falling for the fifth day in a row. The day before, the RKI had given this seven-day incidence as 153.4, a week ago as 164.4.

The RKI has counted 3,400,532 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher since many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 3,012,100. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 83,082.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.94 according to the RKI situation report from Friday evening (previous day: 0.92). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 94 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.