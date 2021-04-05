D.he health authorities in Germany reported 8497 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 50 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from Monday morning.

Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 9872 new infections and 43 new deaths within one day. The RKI points out that in many places fewer tests are made and reported around the Easter holidays. In addition, it could be that not all health authorities and responsible state authorities transmit to the RKI every day. The reported number of cases is therefore likely to be lower and only have limited informative value.

Seven-day incidence at 128

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 128.0 nationwide on Monday morning. The day before, the RKI gave this seven-day incidence as 127.0, three weeks ago as 82.9.

The RKI has counted 2,893,883 detected infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,581,500. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 77,013.

R value below 1

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.97 according to the RKI situation report on Sunday afternoon (previous day: 1.02). This means that 100 infected people infect 97 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.