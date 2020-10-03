I.According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the health authorities in Germany reported 2563 new corona infections early on Saturday morning within a day. This is the third time in a row that the value remains above the threshold of 2500 cases per day.

Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, at least 296 958 people in Germany have been shown to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus (data as of October 3, 00:00 a.m.) According to the RKI, the number of deaths in connection with a corona infection is 9527. Since the previous day, 19 more deaths have been reported.

According to RKI estimates in Germany, according to the management report on Friday, the number of reproductions, or R value for short, was 0.97 (previous day: 0.90). This means that one infected person infects slightly less than another person on average. The R-value depicts the infection rate about one and a half weeks beforehand.

In addition, the RKI gives a so-called seven-day R in its current situation report. The value relates to a longer period of time and is therefore less subject to daily fluctuations. According to RKI estimates, this value was 1.08 on Friday (previous day: 1.05). It shows the infection process from eight to 16 days ago.