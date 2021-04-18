D.he health authorities in Germany reported 19,185 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 67 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from the numbers of the RKI from this Sunday morning. Subsequent changes or additions are possible. On Sunday, the number of cases reported by the RKI is usually lower, among other things because fewer tests are carried out on the weekend.

On Sunday a week ago, the RKI had recorded 17,855 new infections and 104 new deaths within one day.

Seven-day incidence is increasing

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 162.3 nationwide on Sunday morning. The day before, the RKI had given this seven-day incidence as 160.7, four weeks ago it was 129.7. The value is an essential yardstick for tightening and relaxing restrictions.

The RKI has counted 3,142,262 detected infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,775,200. The total number of people who died from or with a known infection rose to 79,914.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.22 (previous day: 1.24) according to the RKI situation report from Saturday evening. This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 122 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

The federal cabinet approved the draft for a stricter infection protection law last Tuesday. This provides for nationwide uniform night curfews from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in all districts and urban districts with a seven-day incidence of 100 or more.