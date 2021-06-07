D.he health authorities reported 1117 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. For comparison: a week ago the value was 1978 infections.

The RKI gave the seven-day incidence on Monday morning nationwide as 24.3 (previous day: 24.7; previous week: 35.1).

Possible holiday effect

However, the RKI referred to the Corpus Christi holiday in many federal states on Thursday: “When interpreting the number of cases, it should be noted that fewer people visit a doctor on public holidays, which means that fewer samples are taken and fewer laboratory tests are carried out. This means that fewer pathogens are reported to the responsible health authorities. “

According to the information, 22 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 36 dead.

The RKI has counted 3,701,484 detected infections with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, however, since many infections are not recognized.

The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at 3,542,700. The number of people who died with or with the involvement of a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 is now given as 89,244.

According to the RKI situation report on Sunday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.81 (previous day: 0.84). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 81 more people. The R-value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.