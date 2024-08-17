The corona pandemic still has society in its grip. Measures taken to combat the pandemic have left their mark on the crisis-ridden political landscape. An analysis of successes, failures and mistakes is therefore necessary. Because the next pandemic is only a matter of time. Most recently, avian influenza viruses in the United States jumped from birds to dairy cows and from there to humans. Viral evolution often occurs in fast motion. Once mutations enable low-threshold infection from person to person, the conditions for the next pandemic are perfect. We should therefore learn quickly from past mistakes. What follows from this is less clear.