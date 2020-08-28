Why are the corona deaths in Germany not rising as much as the number of infections? A look at the statistics provides information.

Update from August 28, 4.15 p.m .: Chancellor Angela Merkel has in her obligatory summer press conference with sometimes emotional words about the Corona pandemic in Germany spoken.

“The virus is a democratic imposition. We will have to live with this virus even longer, “said the German Prime Minister:” Not everything will be the same as it was before Corona pandemic. That hits us hard and existentially. “

Merkel also commented on the horror scenario of one second lockdowns: “I think it will not happen again as it was in the first few weeks. (…) It won’t be like that again, we will be able to do a little better. “

Corona pandemic in Germany: alcohol ban in Munich in public spaces

Update from August 28th, 3:10 p.m .: In Munich, the number of new infections continues to rise, for this reason there is now a night-time alcohol ban in public spaces.

Since the early warning value of 35 infected people per 100,000 inhabitants was exceeded within seven days, this “general decree comes into force,” as a city spokesman said.

Corona in Germany: Robert Koch Institute publishes current figures

Update from August 28, 6:30 a.m .: Within a day, the health authorities in Germany according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) from early Friday morning 1571 new corona infections reported. The day before it was 1507. On Saturday, 2034 new cases had exceeded the 2000 mark for the first time since the end of April.

Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, at least 239,507 people in Germany have been shown to have contracted the virus SARS-CoV-2 infected, as the RKI reported on the Internet on Friday morning (data status August 28th, midnight). The number of Deaths In connection with a corona infection, according to the RKI, it is 9288. Three more deaths have been reported since the previous day. According to RKI estimates, around 213,200 people had survived the infection by Friday morning.

The Reproduction number, R-value for short, was 0.83 according to RKI estimates in Germany according to Thursday’s announcement (previous day: 0.85). This means that one infected person infects slightly less than another person on average. The R-value is always that Infection process about a week and a half earlier.

Corona in Germany: RKI expects a vaccine at the beginning of 2021

Update from August 27, 7:40 p.m .: The similar to the number of daily New infections also remains that of RKI reported R value continued at a constant level on Thursday. While the 4-day R-value fell slightly from 0.85 to 0.83, the 7-day R-value increased slightly compared to the previous day and is now given as 0.94. However, since the R-value cannot be calculated precisely but is estimated, such minimal changes can occur Measurement error be returned and neglected.

Update from August 27, 6:12 p.m .: The RKI meanwhile expects it to be too Beginning of the year 2021 one vaccine against the coronavirus. “Based on current knowledge, it is expected that one or more Covid-19 vaccine (s) will be in the European Union approved and the first production batches could be distributed and marketed, ”said the latest epidemiological bulletin on Thursday.

However, it is not assumed that enough batches of the vaccine will be available from the start to supply all people in Europe with the substance. Therefore, the permanent vaccination commission should now work out a concept for distribution. Means prioritization the funds should be distributed in such a way that the number of serious illnesses and deaths is kept as low as possible.

Corona in Germany: Economic expert predicts another lockdown – “not necessarily a mistake”

Update from August 27, 4:51 p.m.: “If the infections continue to rise, then we will not be able to avoid further restrictions in Germany,” says an expert from the economy – and he holds another one Lockdown because of increasing Infection numbers (see original report) also for economical manageable: DIW boss Marcel Fratzscher he said Augsburger Allgemeine, a lockdown would “not necessarily be a mistake from an economic policy point of view”. Let it be for him long term Many companies better protect that second wave * to fight quickly and to keep it as small as “as in the United States having big problems in the long run ”.

“After one short second lockdown you could then loosen the restrictions more quickly and return to normal, ”said the President of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) further. In his opinion, such a step should be avoided in the best case – but according to him, it does not seem improbable at the moment. Against this background he demanded the Country Heads to more unity with further Corona resolutions on. “It has to be spoken with a unified voice. This is the only way to establish trust and acceptance among the population, ”said Fratzscher.

Coronavirus in Germany: Infection numbers remain high – significant shift in statistics about deaths

Original report from August 27th: In Germany has the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) until last Sunday (August 23) more than eleven millions Tests on that Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 * detected. With good 274,000 of which became the Pathogen * according to RKI proven. Accordingly, the recorded Test number (Multiple tests by people included) since the beginning of pandemic strong in this country, during the Share of positive results after this Peak in early April clear sank.

More tests (for example in the case of travelers returning) with a decreasing proportion of positive results sound good at first – but overall the number of infections in Germany is increasing again according to the RKI. The seemingly paradox about it: The number of Deaths in connection with infection with Sars-CoV-2, however Not. About 230 Covid-19 patients according to information from mirror currently nationwide Intensive care units treated – tendency sinking. At the moment there is therefore average in the statistics 5.7 more deaths per day, the number last fluctuated between 3.0 and 7.0. Nothing compared to the increasing number of infections.

The number of corona tests in Germany has increased – and the proportion of younger people among those who tested positive (symbol image). © Oliver Berg / dpa

Coronavirus paradox in Germany? The age distribution has changed

One possible explanation for this, according to the report, is that – unlike the outbreak of the pandemic – younger people are increasing under 35 years as positive registered (currently 60 percent of those who tested positive overall compared to 40 percent At the beginning of June). With them, the infection is usually milder and they flow into the Death statistics not a.

In contrast to people who older than 60 years are, the number of new infections even increased in the past few weeks slower than the total number of infections. In the age group from 60 to 79 years of age, new infections have risen by 59 percent since the beginning of July (59 per day compared to 38 previously) – but the number of positive tests across all age groups has also increased since then 180 percent elevated.

Coronavirus in Germany: Florida warning example – sharp increase in deaths

However, the magazine warns against these numbers negligence: The group 60+ currently seems to be somewhat “decoupled” from the general Corona development. “This could change in the coming weeks, as the example of Florida shows. There, infections among young people in particular rose sharply in June. In July, however, the number of elderly cases also skyrocketed – and with them the death rate, ”he said mirror.

Before the Corona summit with Merkel: Debate about mask requirements at work

While Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) * In Berlin, organizers of Corona demos are mobilizing the organizers of corona demos when debating new corona measures with the country leaders and leading to heated discussions. Angela Merkel will speak again on Friday (August 28). Then the traditional summer PK is on the agenda. Meanwhile, a survey found that almost half of German citizens have one general mask requirement at work advocate. According to a representative survey by the polling institute Civey on behalf of the Augsburger Allgemeine held 46.5 percent of the 5003 Interviewed the corona protective measure to be correct. 37 percent they refused. 16.5 percent were undecided.

The rejection is therefore among supporters of AfD * and FDP the biggest. About three out of four According to the newspaper, voters of the AfD speak out against it. The majority of the supporters of the other parties represented in the Bundestag are in favor. While in the west of the country around every second advocate a mask requirement, do so only around in the east every third.

Coronavirus in Germany: A value is still over 1000

Within a day they have Health authorities in Germany according to the RKI from early Thursday morning 1507 new corona infections reported. It was the day before 1576. On Saturday was the first since the end of April with 2034 new cases 2000 mark has been exceeded.

Of the Climax in the new infections reported daily Late March / early April more than 6000 located. The number was still over after that 1000 values ​​in May have tended to fall, but have been rising again since the end of July. Experts are concerned that there could be a sharp increase in the number of cases, which will push health authorities to their limits when it comes to tracking chains of infection.

Since the beginning of the Corona crisis, at least 237.936 People in Germany have been proven to be infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus. The number of Deaths in connection with a corona infection is included according to RKI information 9285. Until Thursday morning had about 211,900 People survived the infection according to RKI estimates. (dpa / AFP / frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.

