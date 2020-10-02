BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – The number of new infections with the coronavirus in Germany has reached the highest value since the second half of April. The health authorities reported 2,673 new corona infections within one day, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Friday morning. Previously, the value had exceeded the threshold of 2500 twice within a few days.

According to the RKI, at least 294 395 people in Germany have been proven to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the Corona crisis (data as of October 2, 12.00 a.m.). According to the RKI, the number of deaths in connection with a corona infection is 9508. That is eight more than the day before. Around 259 500 people survived the infection according to RKI estimates.

The peak of new infections reported daily was at the end of March / beginning of April at more than 6000. The number then tended to fall and rose again in July. The number of new infections detected also depends on how many people are tested./DP/zb