In Berlin-Mitte, local politicians have not approved the live stream of an RKI press conference. This is now flying around their ears.

On February 17th, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced a new antibody study.

The press conference took place with the Berlin-Mitte district office.

That prevented the live stream of the event – which led to outrage.

Berlin – In an effort to find a consensus for the restrictions in the fight against Corona, there is currently a lot of talk about transparency and clear communication. RKI boss Lothar Wieler explains the recommendations of his institute regularly in press conferences, which are broadcast live and freely accessible on the Internet.

Mandatory dates for the press. And certainly also interesting for many others. But one of the most recent streams was not broadcast – because local politicians in Berlin did not want it. That reports the daily News (ARD).

Corona PK with the RKI: Berlin local politicians insist on “data protection”

Specifically, the Berlin-Mitte district office has a joint appointment with Wieler for a new antibody study. It insisted on a prior “declaration of consent from all participants” who approve the recording and its publications. But there is not enough time. The citizens’ representatives also referred to data protection.

In the daily News this argument did not convince the editors at all. The PK is “of paramount political and social importance”, and the speakers also hold public offices. “The corona pandemic affects all areas of life,” said Juliane Leopold, editor-in-chief of digital at ARD-aktuell loud Daily News.

Criticism after Corona-PK in Berlin: “Find a precedent dangerous to prevent live streaming”

“We want and have to inform people about this as well as possible and support them to get an idea for themselves. We find a precedent dangerous to prevent live streaming of a press conference on the corona situation, ”continued Leopold.

Of the German Association of Journalists (DJV) She jumped in as a representative of the press. There was “not a single understandable reason” not to broadcast the press conference live, the spokesman replied Daily News-Inquiry. The authority is making a fool of itself. The RKI, on the other hand, reportedly referred to the district office and did not want to comment on the matter when asked. (frs)