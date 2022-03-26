DThe nationwide number of infections with Sars-CoV-2 detected since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded the 20 million mark. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the total number on Saturday morning as 20,145,054. The actual value is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recorded. The RKI gave the 7-day incidence as 1758.4. For comparison: the day before the value was 1756.4. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 1735.0. The health authorities in Germany reported 252,026 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This emerges from figures that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:12 a.m. A week ago there were 260,239 infections.

Experts assume a high number of cases that are not recorded in the RKI data. One reason is the limited capacity of health authorities, for example, and contacts are often only tracked to a limited extent.

According to the new information, 278 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 221 deaths.

The number of corona-infected patients who came to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 7.39 on Friday (Thursday: 7.28). Among them are many people with a positive corona test who have another main illness.

The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Saturday as 15,646,000. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 128,388.

Many staff sick: clinics under pressure

The German Hospital Society (DKG) expects an increase in the number of intensive care patients due to high corona incidences. The intensive care occupancy has decoupled somewhat from the infection process, but not completely, said DKG CEO Gerald Gass of the editorial network Germany: “Because we will also see a stronger increase in patient numbers in the intensive care units in the coming weeks.”

The situation for the clinics is particularly problematic due to staff shortages. “Three out of four hospitals have to limit services because staff are absent. This is due to infections, quarantine or the care of children who have tested positive,” added Gass. “The facility-related vaccination requirement has not yet had any effect on staff shortages, since the health authorities have not yet issued any entry bans.”







The overall situation makes it clear “that the corona pandemic is far from over,” said the head of the association and asked the federal government for clarity about the financial security of the hospitals by the end of the year.

Drosten: “The virus has not become harmless”

The virologist Christian Drosten warns against too much carelessness in view of the far-reaching corona easing. The situation has been defused by the omicron variant and the increasing vaccination protection. But you shouldn’t just let the situation run its course, said the head of virology at the Berlin Charite in the tagesthemen interview on ARD. “I think it’s very important that you don’t see this as an unreflective opening and no longer thinking about it, but you have to watch this happening closely. The virus has not become absolutely harmless.”