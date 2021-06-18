According to the Robert Koch Institute, every second positive corona rapid test is false. Hamburg doctors are now calling for an end to the practice.

Hamburg – Too expensive and too often incorrect: Walter Plassmann, CEO of the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KV), calls for an end to the rapid tests in the “Hamburger Abendblatt”. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) found: Every second positive rapid test is wrong*.

Numbers that, according to Plassmann, also coincide with the experience from Hamburg: “In May, 740 of the 1.1 million tests were confirmed positive, a rate of 0.0006 percent.” In the same month, KV donated 35 million euros to Hamburg test centers paid. That was 27,000 euros per infected person.

The KV now wants to stop the payments, so the test centers in Hamburg could soon disappear. A spokeswoman for the Hamburg social welfare authority also told 24hamburg.de: “As the vaccination rate increases, the tests will be less necessary.” * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.