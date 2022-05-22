DThe Robert Koch Institute put the nationwide seven-day incidence on Sunday morning at 322.4. This emerges from figures that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard. The day before, the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week was 342.0 (previous week: 452.4, previous month: 733.4). However, the incidence does not provide a complete picture of the infection situation. Experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – due to overworked health authorities and because not all infected people have a PCR test done. Only these count in the statistics. In addition, late registrations or transmission problems can lead to a distortion of individual daily values.

The health authorities in Germany recently reported 3823 new corona infections (previous week: 6151 registered infections) and one death (previous week: 7) to the RKI within one day. Here, too, comparisons of the data are only possible to a limited extent due to the test behavior, late registrations or transmission problems. In general, the number of registered new infections and deaths varies significantly from weekday to weekday, since more and more federal states do not transmit to the RKI, especially at weekends, and report their cases later in the week.

The RKI has counted 24,575,600 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The look ahead

Doctor President Klaus Reinhardt calls on the federal and state governments to plan the corona strategy in good time in the fall, with a special focus on children and young people. “Time is of the essence,” said the head of the German Medical Association of the German Press Agency. “By the next prime ministers’ conference on June 2nd, the course must be set for the safe operation of schools and daycare centers.” Children would have endured protective measures like hardly any other population group and made a large solidarity contribution.

The effects of the Corona crisis on children and young people are a main topic of the German Doctors’ Day, which begins this Tuesday in Bremen. “Corona infections are almost always very mild in young people,” explained Reinhardt. However, the medical profession pointed out early on the collateral damage of the corona containment measures for children such as social isolation, lack of exercise, educational deficits or violence at home. A large number of studies show a clear increase in psychological problems or the loss of quality of life in young people.







Fall Pandemic Master Plan

At the Doctors’ Day, there should be intensive discussions with experts on how the negative psychosocial consequences of the pandemic for adolescents could be contained. Schools and day-care centers play a crucial role, said Reinhardt. “If you believe the promises made by politicians, everything should be done to prevent renewed widespread closures.” A pandemic master plan announced by Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach is therefore eagerly awaited for the fall. “Here the children must not be forgotten again.”