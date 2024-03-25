Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

After a legal dispute, the RKI had to publish the minutes of its Corona crisis team. They raise questions about lockdowns, mask requirements and 3G.

Berlin – The magazine already presented in May 2021 Multipolar citing the Freedom of Information Act, request to view the minutes of the RKI crisis team's meetings. When the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) refused, the matter went to court. A long legal dispute followed, which ended with the RKI releasing the requested information – albeit with numerous redactions. The approximately 1,000 pages of documents cover the period from January 2020 to April 2021 and allow a look behind the scenes.

Some formulations cause a particular stir. The increase in the risk assessment – the basis of the lockdowns – is said to have happened at the “signal” of a single person. But is that true?

Explosive passage to increase risk assessment – ​​RKI comments

The exact wording from the minutes of March 16, 2020 is: “A new risk assessment was prepared on WE. It's scheduled to be scaled up this week. The risk assessment will be published as soon as possible […] There is a signal for it.” It is not clear whose signal was waited for. The name is blacked out.

Multipolar concluded that this change was initiated “abruptly” and “from outside the RKI”. Upon request from IPPEN.MEDIA However, the RKI explained that it was “a person employed by the Robert Koch Institute”.

Other media share the assessment Multipolar not either. That's how it was interpreted, among other things ZDF, that this rather indicates that the RKI had created the new assessment and was just waiting for the right time to publish it. In fact, the number of infections rose sharply during this period. On March 4, 2020 there were only 262 confirmed Covid-19 cases; on March 16 there were already 6,012.

RKI statement on FFP2 masks raises criticism of the mask requirement again

The protocols also spark renewed criticism of the mask requirement. The RKI protocol from October 30, 2020 states that there is “no evidence for the use of FFP2 masks outside of occupational safety”. However, this only means that there were no meaningful studies on it at the time. With a completely new pathogen, like Sars-CoV-2 was at the beginning of 2020, this is not surprising.

Nevertheless, politicians stuck to the mask requirement that was introduced at the end of April 2020. There has been a lot of discussion about the effectiveness of the mask, not least in the media. However, in practice the measure proved to be effective. A study from July 2020 came to a clear conclusion regarding the requirement to wear a mask. And myself After the general requirement to wear a mask was abolished, wearing it was still considered sensible.

Multipolar magazine The online magazine is published by Paul Schreyer, among others. Schreyer is the author of several books that, among other things, deal with conspiracy stories about the September 11th attacks. He also published a book about the corona pandemic in 2020, in which he portrayed it as a staged crisis. The magazine has sued for the publication of the meeting minutes of the crisis team of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). The RKI then published it, albeit with some blackened passages. Multipolar is now complaining that these passages should also be disclosed. The hearing is scheduled for May 6th. See also Press review - Dimitri Muratov, director of the Russian independent media outlet 'Novaya Gazeta', is attacked with paint

3G rule: RKI clearly spoke out against privileges for vaccinated people

A passage on the 3G regulation also caused a stir. In a meeting on March 5, 2021, the RKI spoke out clearly against privileges based on vaccination status. This is “technically unjustifiable and does not make sense”. The protocol also points out that the WHO also rejects this – among other things for ethical reasons and because of a lack of security against counterfeiting. Nevertheless, the 3G regulation was introduced in mid-September 2021.

Many questions remain unanswered about the statements made by the RKI and the seemingly inconsistent actions of politicians. The RKI has opposite IPPEN.MEDIA announced that it would make a public statement later today. Multipolar plans to go to court again to obtain unredacted publication of the minutes.

