From 11.30 a.m., RKI President Lothar Wieler and Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) will give their assessments of the current Corona situation in Germany. The news ticker.

Corona vaccinations * in Germany are slowly picking up speed. (see first report)

RKI President Lothar Wieler expressed clear criticism of the actions of politics and the federal emergency brake. (see first report)

The press conference on the current Corona situation in Germany starts at 11.30 a.m. in Berlin.

Update from April 29, 11:41 a.m .: Tested and vaccinated people could be put on an equal footing in many areas, explains Spahn. There are areas that are easier to implement, such as entry rules. With other measures, such as exit restrictions, this is more difficult to assess. “This is what the social and political debate is about now,” said Spahn. He assumes that there will be a draft for this as early as next week.

Spahn also goes into the corona situation in India. The situation there is a “worst-case scenario”, said the health minister. It is very painful to see what the virus can do if it is not brought under control. The entry restrictions from India have therefore been adjusted. At the same time, the federal government wants to help, explains Spahn, with equipment and medicine.

Update from April 29, 11:36 a.m .: Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn takes the floor first. He first goes into the corona vaccinations. Spahn emphasizes that the vaccination rate in Germany is constantly increasing. With more vaccinations, more everyday life could be made possible step by step. “The number of infections seems to be stabilizing,” said Spahn. But they are still too high. This can be seen in particular in the continued tense situation in the intensive care units.

“The numbers have to go down,” demands Spahn. That is the prerequisite for safe loosening and openings in all areas. “The progress in vaccination gives hope,” says Spahn. It is still assumed that the vaccination prioritization will be lifted in June and that an offer can be made to everyone. “There will still be waiting times,” the Minister of Health explains, however.

Update from April 29th, 11.30 a.m .: The press conference on the current corona situation in Germany begins.

Corona in Germany: PK with Spahn and RKI boss Wieler on the current situation

First report from April 29th: Berlin – The infection situation in Germany seems to be gradually stabilizing – but still at a high level. From 11.30 a.m., Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), RKI President Lothar Wieler, and intensive care nurse Ricardo Lange will give their assessments of the current Corona situation in Germany at a press conference in Berlin.

On the morning of the press conference, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported * 24,736 new corona infections * and 264 new deaths within one day. While the number of deaths rose slightly compared to the Thursday of the previous week, the number of new infections (value on April 22: 29,518) is significantly lower. The nationwide 7-day incidence was 154.9 on Thursday morning, according to the RKI. This is the lowest incidence value in Germany since April 14 (153.2) – that is, for a little over two weeks.

The progress of the vaccination campaign also gives hope for a slight easing of the situation. According to the vaccination dashboard of the RKI and the Ministry of Health, 24.7 percent of the population (around 20.5 million people) in Germany are now vaccinated against the coronavirus * at least once. “Almost one in four,” wrote Health Minister Spahn on Wednesday (April 28) on Twitter. More than 6.1 million people have already received full vaccination protection, i.e. two corona vaccinations.

Corona in Germany: Wieler with clear criticism of politics and the federal emergency brake

RKI President Lothar Wieler meanwhile expressed clear criticism of the action of politics in the Corona crisis * and also of the nationwide Corona emergency brake. The expert was a guest in the “Jung & Naiv” interview format by the journalist Tilo Jung. Wieler explained that people in Germany often look to a possible overload of the intensive care units, a possible triage. But that is only an “end point that we will hopefully never reach,” said the RKI boss. He is confident that this point will not be reached in Germany.

RKI boss Lothar Wieler expressed clear criticism of the German corona policy in an interview. (Archive image) © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

However, Wieler also made it clear: “It is of course cynical to wait so long.” The RKI boss said that he would “of course go much more into prevention”, also to avoid higher numbers of infections. The federal emergency brake * of politics is therefore a compromise. Jung asked Wieler: “The compromise is that we only brake when it’s too late?” The RKI President then answered with a clear “Yes!”.

“I’m not happy about that,” Wieler made clear. When asked whether he was behind this compromise, the RKI boss again took a clear position. “No, of course not,” was his clear answer. Clear recommendations were issued early on. “An earlier brake would make more sense for us,” continued Wieler. (ph) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

