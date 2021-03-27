ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Friday ritual: Jens Spahn and the RKI speak in front of the capital’s press about the coronavirus pandemic in Germany. The Minister of Health declares a change of plan.

Coronavirus pandemic: Germany is in the middle of the third corona wave *.

is in the middle of the third corona wave *. The number of Covid-19 cases is high. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) * and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) * talk about the situation in the country (see first report).

* and the * talk about the situation in the country (see first report). RKI boss Lothar Wieler warns urgently, but Spahn also sees light at the end of the tunnel.

When analyzing the corona infection process, young people are increasingly coming into focus (see update from March 26th, 7.45 a.m.).

Update from March 26th, 11.11 a.m.: Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn and RKI boss Lothar Wieler commented on the current Corona situation at the mandatory press conference. Wieler warned: “We are at the beginning of the third wave. There are clear signals that this wave can get even worse than the other two. ”

The Minister of Health announced that it would postpone the compulsory corona test for passengers arriving in Germany. Instead of Sunday, it does not come into force until Monday night (March 30, 0.01 a.m.) to give everyone involved time to prepare. Despite the current tense situation, Spahn was optimistic that he would soon be able to win the fight against the corona virus. He compared the efforts of politics and the population with a marathon. “The goal is visible, but still a step away,” the CDU politician classified the state of affairs.

11.10 a.m .: The questions of the journalists present to Health Minister Spahn and RKI President Wieler have been asked, the press conference is now over.

11.07 a.m .: Spahn defends the vaccination campaign. “We couldn’t have met this priority question in 50,000 general practitioners’ practices,” says Spahn. That is why vaccination centers were needed for prioritization group 1. In the future, however, if the vaccine deliveries come as planned, vaccination will also be promoted in general practitioners’ practices.

10:51 a.m .: Spahn is critical of the fact that individual federal states do not want to pull the emergency brake. “I can only recommend that what we have agreed jointly as the federal and state governments should also be implemented. In the spirit of breaking the wave, ”Spahn assesses possible solo attempts by the federal states.

10.35 a.m .: A question is asked about the optimal use of the vaccine doses. “I am in favor of the seventh dose being drawn from the vial,” says Spahn. However, this is not always technically feasible. You can also simply inoculate leftover vaccines. People over 70 could “simply show their ID” and get an appointment at short notice at the vaccination centers. “It just takes pragmatism. And the vaccination ordinance also makes pragmatism possible, ”explains Spahn.

10.30 a.m .: Health Minister Spahn has meanwhile confirmed that he considers two tests for the coronavirus in schools and daycare centers and in companies to be urgently necessary. At the corona summit of the federal and state governments, however, he did not want to make this mandatory. Nevertheless, he increases the pressure: “If you don’t want to close daycare centers and schools, you have to protect them.”

10:27 a.m .: RKI President Wieler sees vaccinations as the key to success in the corona pandemic. “If the vaccination centers move forward, we will control this pandemic this year.”

10.25 a.m .: “We are facing very difficult weeks,” predicts Wieler. The spread of the British corona mutant B.1.1.7 is particularly responsible for this. This occurs mainly in working people, but is also found in many children and adolescents. According to Wieler, most infections occur in private households. In addition, the data from the RKI show that the virus mutation is spreading in day-care centers, schools and workplaces.

10:22 a.m .: When asked by a journalist, Spahn said that one may have “already crossed a limit”, which is why an “emergency brake” is necessary. That this measure will be implemented at Easter of all times “is difficult”, said Spahn. But the help of the citizens is inevitable, “state measures alone are not enough,” says the health minister.

10.17 a.m .: Wieler urges citizens to take test offers and to take them “seriously”. Then you have to see a doctor. “Time is a decisive factor in this pandemic,” said the RKI President.

10.15 a.m .: Wieler announces the current corona numbers in Germany. The number of new infections has risen to 21,573 cases, the seven-day incidence is currently 119.1.

10.14 a.m .: Now RKI boss Wieler speaks. “We are at the beginning of the third wave. There are clear signals that this wave can get even worse than the other two. ”There are particularly many infections in private households.

10.12 a.m .: “We have probably reached the last part of the pandemic marathon. The goal is visible, but still a step away, ”says Spahn, classifying the situation. The vaccinations are not yet

10.11 a.m .: In the meantime, “an almost comprehensive” network of test centers has emerged in Germany. “It is precisely this infrastructure that is the prerequisite for being able to use the tests more strategically and to advance possible openings,” says Spahn.

10.09 a.m .: Spahn is now talking about the progress of the vaccination campaign in Germany. “8.3 million people are vaccinated,” said Spahn. But he also addresses vaccination doses that have been left lying around. And warns: “The most important thing is and remains that no vaccine is left unvaccinated.” Now it is important to “vaccinate especially those who have previously been ill and those over 70 years of age.”

10.06 a.m .: You have to expect more deaths than in winter. Regarding Easter, Spahn made a request to the citizens: “If you meet others, ideally only outside”.

10.03 a.m .: Spahn takes the floor. The Minister of Health announces that the compulsory corona test for passengers arriving in Germany will come into force on Monday night (March 30, 0.01 a.m.). It was originally supposed to come into force on Sunday. The aim is to give air travelers and airlines more time to implement the requirements. “The entry regulation alone is not the game changer now,” says Spahn. The numbers would rise too much for that.

10.00 a.m .: Jens Spahn and Lothar Wieler have taken their places on the podium.

Update from March 26th, 9:58 a.m .: The press conference with Health Minister Jens Spahn and RKI President Lothar Wieler will start in a few minutes.

Update from March 26th, 7.45 a.m.: Children and adolescents continue to focus on the corona infection process. According to observations by the Robert Koch Institute, the role of this age group in the spread of the virus appears to be changing. According to a report, the number of cases increased particularly sharply there. The problem: Children cannot be supplied with the currently approved vaccines. But at least there is a small ray of hope. After Moderna and Astrazeneca, the Mainz-based company Biontech and its US partner Pfizer have also started testing their corona vaccine on younger children, as the AFP news agency learned from Pfizer on Thursday.

But experts warn against use in children. With the increase in corona infections in the young age group, according to a pediatric infectiologist, more long-term consequences are to be expected in these groups. “Due to the relaxation of the measures, we expect more people affected with mostly diffuse, longer-lasting health problems,” said Markus Hufnagel from the Center for Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine at the Freiburg University Hospital of the German Press Agency. “Compared to the care situation in adults after surviving infection, pediatrics is not yet prepared for this.”

RKI boss Lothar Wieler may also address this in the press conference with Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) at 10 a.m. Like every Friday, they provide information about the current Corona situation in Germany (see first report).

The increase in incidence is also likely to be watched with concern. The data reflect the status of the RKI dashboard from 5:05 a.m., subsequent changes or additions to the RKI are possible. According to the RKI, the seven-day incidence nationwide on Friday morning was 119.1 – and thus again higher than the previous day (113.3). According to the RKI situation report on Thursday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.08 (previous day 1). The health authorities in Germany reported 21,573 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute within one day. In addition, 183 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours, as the RKI figures from Friday show. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 17,482 new infections and 226 new deaths within one day.

First report from March 25th: Munich / Berlin – “Remembrance always comes on Fridays” It’s not just the chorus of a familiar song text. In the Corona crisis * in Germany, it is more of a ritual: every Friday (the meanwhile sharply criticized) Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) * and a representative of the Berlin Robert Koch Institute (RKI) * appear in front of the capital city press and stand Questions and answers in the fight to contain the insidious coronavirus *.

There is plenty of need for discussion: The corona vaccinations are only making slow progress, loud Vaccination Dashboard of the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) were – as of March 24 – 4.3 percent of the total population fully vaccinated against the virus. In numbers: 3,603,619 people, which is still manageable with around 83 million inhabitants.

Another point: the number of New corona infections within 24 hours* in Germany was on Thursday (March 25th) at a high 22,657. That meant an increase of more than 15,000 registered daily cases compared to Tuesday. What that means now. What is planned and what is not. And how deep the Federal Republic is already in the third corona wave.

