There is no end in sight to the corona pandemic. The third corona wave is picking up speed. Experts believe there is no alternative to a lockdown. All information in the news ticker.

The third Corona * wave has started in Germany. Experts have long warned against this. RKI boss Wieler becomes clear.

The number of new corona infections and the 7-day incidence are increasing significantly (Update from March 25, 6:35 a.m.).

The first federal state plans to end the lockdown after Easter (see update from March 25, 9:31 a.m.).

This News ticker is continuously updated.

Update from March 25, 9:31 a.m.: The Saarland will get out of lockdown after Easter. From April 6th, cinemas, fitness studios and outdoor restaurants are set to reopen. A daily negative rapid test is a prerequisite, said Saarland’s Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) on Thursday (see also update from March 24th, 9:33 p.m.).

Corona in Germany: RKI reports 22,657 new corona infections

Update from March 25, 6:16 a.m.: The number of new corona infections exceeded 20,000 on Thursday. In the past 24 hours, 22,657 new corona infections were reported to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Another 228 people died in connection with Sars-CoV-2 infection.

According to the RKI, the 7-day incidence across Germany is 113.3 (previous day: 108.1).

The RKI gives the 7-day R with 1.00 (previous day: 1.04). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 100 more people. The value reflects the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If the 7-day R is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.

Corona in Germany: RKI reports over 20,000 new infections

Corona in Germany March 25, 2021 March 18, 2021 for comparison January 14th New corona infections 22,657 new corona cases 17,504 new corona cases 25,164 corona cases Deaths related to Sars-CoV-2 228 deaths 227 deaths 1,244 deaths

The vaccination rate stagnates well below 300,000 vaccinations per day

In Germany, 3,516,966 people are already fully vaccinated. According to the vaccination dashboard, 7,930,580 people received an initial vaccination. On March 23, 2021, 187,901 first vaccinations and 80,394 second vaccinations were administered – around 268,000 vaccination doses per day.

RKI believes there is no alternative to lockdown

Update, March 25, 5:05 a.m.: The third corona wave can only be stopped with the help of a lockdown. Until a large part of the population is immune to the corona virus, there is no other solution, said RKI President Lothar Wieler in an online event at the German embassy in Washington.

Months of yo-yo permanent lockdown wears people down

German Medical Association President Klaus Reinhardt, on the other hand, calls for other options than lockdown to be considered. “The month-long yo-yo permanent lockdown wears people down. It must not be our only answer to the third wave of corona, ”said Reinhardt to the editorial network in Germany. Cities like Tübingen or Rostock showed how it works. “They combine free rapid tests with local relaxation.”

Corona in Germany – Saarland plans to end the lockdown

Update from March 24th, 9:33 pm: The Saarland is apparently planning the end of the lockdown. According to ntv, many corona measures are to be relaxed after the Easter days. In addition, according to the report, Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) also wants to approve the opening of outdoor restaurants, cinemas and fitness studios.

The contact restrictions should also be adjusted. After Easter it could be allowed to meet again in groups of up to ten people from any number of households. Saarland’s head of state is to announce the easing on Thursday.

Corona in Germany: RKI heat map shows dramatic development in an age group

Update from March 24th, 12:41 pm: Once a real emergency stop to slow down the dynamic infection process in Germany. That was the idea behind the rest days at Easter. A possibility for experts to gain time and break through the third wave. Now Merkel stopped the Easter rest.

Currently, younger people under 30 are becoming increasingly infected, said the director of intensive medicine at the Aachen Clinic, Gernot Marx, on Deutschlandfunk (Dlf). Outbreaks in day-care centers can also be observed, which hardly occurred in the first and second waves.

This is also evident from the management report of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Tuesday evening. According to the RKI, the 7-day incidence is again increasing very significantly: “The strongest increase can be observed in children between the ages of 0-14, where the 7-day incidences have more than doubled in the last four weeks.”

The RKI used a so-called heat map to show the 7-day incidence by age group and reporting week. © RKI graphics

Corona in Germany: Chancellor Merkel calls a special meeting

Update from March 24th, 11.12 a.m.: The chancellor’s switch to the prime minister is apparently about the planned Easter rest. As reported by several media, the planned Easter rest is to be stopped.

Update from March 24th, 10.18 a.m.: After the massive criticism of the Easter resolutions, Chancellor Merkel wants to consult with the state prime ministers again at short notice. At 11 a.m. there should be a call from the Chancellor to the heads of government.

Corona in Germany – RKI reports more than 75,000 deaths since the pandemic began

Update from March 24th, 6:08 a.m.: Many experts had expected a sharp increase in the number of corona cases on Wednesday. And now the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reports 15,813 new corona infections and 248 further deaths within 24 hours. Subsequent changes are still possible, however. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 13,435 new infections and 249 deaths within one day.

According to the RKI, the 7-day incidence on Wednesday morning is 108.1 (previous day: 107.3).

Deaths related to Sars CoV2 infection 75,212 people have died in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic Corona infections 2,690,523 people have been proven to have been infected with Corona so far active corona cases The RKI estimates around 170,000

Corona in Germany: RKI expert with a clear forecast of Easter lockdown – mutant numbers show a clear picture

Update from March 23, 10:28 p.m .: The Corona variants * are displacing the original virus more and more rapidly. In Baden-Württemberg, for example, their share was already 82 percent in the past calendar week. In the previous week it was still at 68 percent. As the State Health Office announced on Tuesday in Stuttgart, this corresponds to an increase of 14 points compared to the previous week. These values ​​come from the ALM, the association of accredited laboratories in medicine.

For Germany, the RKI figures also reveal a clear trend. In calendar week 10, the proportion of variant B.1.1.7 was around 64 percent. In the previous week, their share was 55 percent. The analysis of the seven-day incidence of the last few weeks shows, according to the RKI, an exponentially increasing trend since calendar week two. Meanwhile, the positive rate of the tests has risen to around 6.8 percent. This corresponds to a slight increase compared to the two previous weeks, at that time the proportion was around 6.1 percent.

Angela Merkel probably also referred to these numbers when she spoke of a “new pandemic” at the corona summit at night. Because especially the British mutation, experts and Angela Merkel classify as significantly more dangerous.

Corona in Germany: RKI epidemiologist with a clear prognosis for Easter lockdown

First report from March 23rd: Berlin – The epidemiologist Dirk Brockmann from the Robert Koch Institute * (RKI) considers the tightening of the corona measures over Easter to be effective. “In my opinion, that could have a very positive effect, because a whole series of days are quasi rest days, so Sundays,” Brockmann said on Tuesday morning Deutschlandfunk. Already at the “breakwater” in spring it was shown that many people had cut their activities. “And then (…) one or two weeks later that had a very strong effect on the number of cases because there were far fewer contacts”.

According to a decision by the federal and state governments, from Maundy Thursday to Easter Monday – i.e. from April 1st to 5th – public, private and economic life is to be largely shut down throughout Germany in order to break the third wave of the corona pandemic *. According to this, the grocery store should only remain open on Holy Saturday (April 3).

Corona in Germany: The entire country is experiencing an “exponential increase” – infections are rising sharply again

“Of course, these measures will have a positive effect, but how much is very, very difficult to calculate,” said Brockmann. In Germany one is currently experiencing an “exponential increase” in the number of infections, “with the number of cases doubling every two weeks, perhaps even on a shorter scale,” emphasized Brockmann. Without further measures at Easter, there could be up to 60,000 new infections every day in Germany under these conditions.

According to figures from the RKI on Tuesday, the health authorities in Germany reported 7485 new infections within one day, around 2000 more than a week ago. In addition, 250 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours, which was also more than a week ago, namely an increase of 12. The incidence value * of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported within seven days continued to rise and, according to the RKI, was 108 nationwide on Tuesday morning , 1 – slightly higher than the day before (107.3).

Coronavirus in Germany: RKI epidemiologist calls for systematic test strategies

“Anything that reduces contacts brings something,” said Brockmann when asked about the effectiveness of the exit restrictions * and tightened contact restrictions as part of the “emergency brake” mentioned in the decision. “In my opinion, however, it is very important that systematic test strategies * are carried out in the companies,” emphasized the epidemiologist. (dpa / fmü) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

