Home page world

From: Katja Thorwarth, Andreas Apetz

divide

In view of the high number of corona infections, the federal government wants to break new ground. RKI boss Wieler comments on a possible vaccination requirement.

the corona-Location * in Germany is becoming increasingly acute, also due to the Omikron variant. RKI boss Wieler demands immediate contact restrictions.

In order to relieve the health system, the Federal Republic wants several corona drugs from the USA* procure. Including the remedy Paxlovid from Pfizer*.

The current corona situation at a glance.

Update from Friday, December 24th, 2021, 7.35 a.m .: The head of the Robert Koch Institute, Lothar Wieler, is criticized for his demand for immediate corona contact restrictions. In an interview with the editorial network Germany (RND), he sticks to his demand – and explains how he assesses a possible vaccination requirement.

“Basically, I am not a fan of mandatory vaccinations,” said Wieler when asked by the RND. Even then, one cannot assume that everyone will be vaccinated. The high number of unvaccinated people is a problem in Germany. As of Thursday (December 23, 2021), 58.8 million people in Germany are fully vaccinated according to the vaccination dashboard. That corresponds to 70.7 percent of the total population. This would mean that around 29.3 percent of people were either incompletely vaccinated or not vaccinated at all.

Wieler explains that the unvaccinated contribute “to a considerable extent” to an “overload of the health system”. The immediate contact restrictions he called for could break chains of infection – but the RKI boss also points out that this is only postponing the problem and the end of the pandemic. One now has to wait and see how the debate develops. The subject of compulsory vaccination ensures again and again Corona demos all over Germany*.

The protests against the corona measures have recently also repeatedly affected the compulsory vaccination. RKI boss Wieler has now commented on it. (Symbol picture) © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa

Corona situation: Frankfurt introduces 2G wristbands for shopping

+++ 9 p.m .: Like other Hessian cities before, Frankfurt is also introducing 2G wristbands to support retailers after the Christmas holidays in the corona pandemic. “The aim is to simplify 2G access control in retail based on the current Corona Protection Ordinance in Hesse,” the city announced on Thursday.

Fully vaccinated and Genesis people who are allowed to shop in retail stores could receive such a ribbon. Wearing it is voluntary. In order to prevent abuse, the colors would be changed weekly.

“In this way we ensure that long and narrow queues in front of the shops at the end of the year are largely avoided and that the new year hopefully begins with a liberated, spacious and safe shopping experience,” said Mayor Peter Feldmann.

Corona situation: USA, Spain and Portugal are corona high-risk areas

+++ 6.50 p.m .: The US is also classified as a high-risk area by the federal government due to the high number of corona infections from Saturday (December 25, 2021). Finland, Cyprus and Monaco are also added to the list of high risk areas. In addition to Austria, Belize, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia and Malaysia are also deleted from the list.

The classification as a high-risk area is automatically accompanied by a travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office for unnecessary tourist trips. It makes it easier for tourists to cancel trips that have already been booked free of charge, but does not mean a travel ban.

Corona situation: Fear of Omikron – Germany wants to buy anti-Covid pills

+++ 5 p.m .: The federal government has classified the popular holiday countries Spain and Portugal as high-risk areas due to the high number of corona infections from Saturday. Austria, on the other hand, will be removed from the corresponding risk list, as the Robert Koch Institute announced on Thursday.

Anyone who enters from a high-risk area and is not fully vaccinated or recovered has to be in quarantine for ten days and can only get rid of it with a negative test five days after arrival at the earliest.

First report from Thursday, December 23rd, 2021, 4:12 p.m .: Frankfurt – The corona virus still has a firm grip on the Federal Republic. In order to slow down the wave of omicrons approaching Germany, the federal government is trying to procure the new corona drug Paxlovid. In the USA, the product manufactured by Pfizer was released on Wednesday (December 22nd, 2021) in an accelerated process for the treatment of sick people.

The EU Medicines Agency (EMA) has also given the go-ahead for the use of paxlovid in emergencies. According to a spokesman, the Federal Ministry of Health is “negotiating with the manufacturers to secure contingents for Germany and to make them available for supply in a timely manner”.

Corona situation in Germany: Paxlovid and Lagevrio – drugs should relieve hospitals

In addition to the Pfizer product, Germany is also said to be interested in the drug Lagevrio, which is manufactured by the US company MSD. Both corona drugs are antivirals that prevent the virus from reproducing. Both funds still have to be fully approved by the EMA. At the European Medicines Agency (EMA), however, “assessment procedures with the aim of approval have already been started,” said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Health.

According to the manufacturer Pfizer, the agent can reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by almost 90 percent. In Germany, both funds are to be used primarily for high-risk patients. This affects people over the age of 60 with conditions such as obesity or diabetes. Medicines like paxlovid have the great advantage that they can easily be taken orally by the sick at home. No specialist staff is required. In this way, the burden on health and care facilities is to be relieved.

Omicron variant: Booster vaccination is still the most important measure

It is not yet known when and how many drugs Germany will receive. Since Pfizer’s Paxlovid has to be manufactured in a complex synthetic process, it will be some time before the first anti-Covid pills reach Germany. In addition, the US government has secured ten million packages worth around $ 5.3 billion.

But similar to the Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach* (SPD*), manufacturer Pfizer sees corona drugs only as an addition to the tool box for combating corona. The most important thing is still the booster vaccination, emphasized a spokesman for the pharmaceutical company. (Katja Thorwarth, Andreas Apetz and Jennifer Greve with dpa) * fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA