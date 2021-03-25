The RKI published skyrocketing numbers on Thursday, but a report from the institute is likely to cause experts concern. The role of children and young people seems to have changed dramatically.

Berlin – The corona virus continues to spread in Germany, on Thursday the Robert Koch Institute recorded more than 20,000 new infections in one day for the first time. Experts have been expecting such high values ​​for a few weeks, after all, the country is once again experiencing exponential growth due to the corona mutations. But the RKI published another message on Thursday that is likely to cause concern among many experts.

Corona in Germany: RKI makes it clear – the role of children seems to have changed within the pandemic

According to observations by the Robert Koch Institute, the role of children and adolescents in the spread of the

to change the new coronavirus. The number of Covid-19 cases increased in all age groups, but particularly strongly in children and

Adolescents, according to the RKI’s latest online status report. Outbreaks currently particularly affect private households, but increasingly also daycare centers, schools and the professional environment, while the number of outbreaks in old people’s and nursing homes has decreased. The reason for this could be, for example, the ongoing vaccination of the elderly and those in need of care.

Corona in Germany: RKI publishes current figures – infection cases in children more than doubled

In children up to 14 years of age, according to the RKI data, the 7-day incidences have more than doubled nationwide in the past four weeks – to more than 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. For paediatricians, in addition to the increasing opening of daycare centers and schools, increased testing can also play a role. The openings are of course an opportunity for parents to have their children tested, said Reinhard Berner, member of the board of the German Society for Child and Adolescent Medicine, the Berlin “Tagesspiegel”. “That just often didn’t happen before when the child was locked down at home and had a cold.”

The current development shows itself particularly early in the age group up to five years. This also applies to the data on outbreaks in daycare centers. They rose rapidly. A similar development is indicated after the schools have opened up. The increasing spread of the more easily transferable variant B.1.1.7 plays a role in this development.

Corona in Germany: Those affected with symptoms should minimize the risk of infection for others

Families and employees should minimize their risk of infection outside of daycare or school and should stay at home for five to seven days if there are signs of illness, advises the health authority. If illnesses occur in one or more groups, early closure of the facility should be considered in order to prevent further spread within the daycare center and into the affected families. * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

