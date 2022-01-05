Home page world



Passers-by stand in front of a corona test station in the Hamburg district of Eimsbüttel. © Marcus Brandt / dpa

The health authorities report almost 59,000 new corona infections – a week ago it was 40,000. The seven-day incidence is 258.6.

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has again reported an increase in the official nationwide seven-day incidence.

The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Wednesday morning at 258.6. It has been increasing from day to day since the end of December, although the RKI continues to assume that new infections will be under-recorded due to fewer tests and reports in the course of the holidays and vacations. For comparison: the previous day the value was 239.9, a week ago it was 205.5 (previous month: 439.2).

The number of new infections is increasing

The health authorities in Germany reported 58,912 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This can be seen from the numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:17 a.m. Exactly one week ago there were 40,043 infections.

According to the new information, 346 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 414 deaths. The RKI has counted 7,297,320 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized.

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Tuesday as 3.12 (Monday 3.07). The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered on Wednesday morning at 6,581,800. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 112,925. dpa