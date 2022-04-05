Home page world

split

A corona test center in Munich. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

With a value of 1394.0, the seven-day incidence is lower than yesterday. The RKI reports 180,397 new corona infections and 316 further deaths as a result of infection with the virus.

Berlin – The nationwide seven-day incidence has continued to fall. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week as 1394.0.

For comparison: the day before the value was 1424.6. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 1703.3 (previous month: 1220.8).

The health authorities in Germany reported 180,397 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. A week ago there were 237,352 infections.

When considering the values, it must be taken into account that individual states do not report data every weekday, and at weekends, for example, Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony and Brandenburg do not, or only partially, report data. This in turn leads to late registrations on the following days. A comparison of daily values ​​is therefore becoming increasingly difficult. In addition, experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – due to overworked health authorities and because not all infected people have a PCR test done. Only these count in the statistics.

21,894,074 infections detected

According to the new information, 316 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 307 deaths. The RKI has counted 21,894,074 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

more on the subject RKI reports another fall in seven-day incidence RKI reports another fall in seven-day incidence Seven-day incidence continues to fall

The number of corona-infected patients who came to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 6.61 according to the RKI on Monday (Sunday: 6.97). Here, too, there are days with incomplete reports. The value also includes many people with a positive corona test who have another main illness.

The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Tuesday as 17,407,700. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 130,368. dpa