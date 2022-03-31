Home page world

split

Are the RKI figures incomplete? Experts assume a high number of unrecorded cases. © Jonas Walzberg/dpa

Compared to the previous day, the incidence decreases slightly. However, experts have long assumed that many infections are not registered.

Berlin – The nationwide seven-day incidence is lower than the previous day. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week this morning as 1625.1. For comparison: the day before the value was 1663.0. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 1752.0 (previous month: 1171.9).

The health authorities in Germany reported 274,901 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This emerges from figures that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:10 a.m. A week ago there were 318,387 infections.

High number of unrecorded cases

When considering the values, it must be taken into account that individual states do not report data every weekday, and Baden-Württemberg and Brandenburg, for example, do not report data at the weekend. This in turn leads to late registrations on the following days. A comparison of daily values ​​is therefore becoming increasingly difficult. In addition, experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – due to overworked health authorities and because not all infected people have a PCR test done. Only these count in the statistics.

According to the new information, 279 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 300 deaths. The RKI has counted 21,104,509 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

more on the subject Seven-day incidence remains at a high level Seven-day incidence again at a high RKI registers 111,224 new infections – incidence at 1723.8

The number of corona-infected patients who came to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 7.21 according to the RKI on Wednesday (Tuesday: 7.07). Here, too, there are days with incomplete reports. The value also includes many people with a positive corona test who have another main illness.

The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Thursday as 16,546,900. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 129,391. dpa