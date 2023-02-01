RKC Waalwijk has done good business in the premier league. The Waalwijkers won the make-up game with Go Ahead Eagles (3-1) and therefore take a place in the left row.

When RKC and Go Ahead Eagles meet, thoughts automatically drift to 2019, when both teams faced each other in Deventer in the final of the playoffs for promotion and relegation. It ended in 4-5 for RKC, as a result of which the Waalwijkers were promoted to the premier league. It was not as spectacular as that match on Tuesday evening. Mats Seuntjens made it 1-0 after 23 minutes, although Go Ahead Eagles thought they were entitled to a penalty after a foul on Mats Deijl just before that. Referee Alex Bos, however, did not like it. Seuntjens then rounded off a cross from Yassin Oukili and scored the opening goal.

RKC hunts for more

The most beautiful goal came just before half time. While RKC thought they would go into the break with a 1-0 lead, José Fontán hit the target from a free kick by Oliver Edvardsen. The left back took the ball on his slipper in one go and left goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen without a chance. See also Primark manager unfairly fired after sending heart emojis, colleagues 'conspired' Little happened after the break, until RKC coach Joseph Oosting made an offensive change and brought in two fresh forces with Julen Lobete and Said Bakari who ultimately made the difference. First it was Kramer who hit the far post from a fine cross by Seuntjens, then Oukili shot the ball in from just outside the box via the crossbar.



The game was initially scheduled for Saturday, January 21, but due to the wintry conditions, the field in the Mandemakers Stadium was unplayable that day. Iliass Bel Hassani was unable to participate at RKC due to a suspension.

Due to the 3-1 victory, RKC climbs to ninth place in the Eredivisie with 25 points from nineteen matches. RKC has never taken so many points after nineteen matches. An away game in Rotterdam against Excelsior awaits RKC on Saturday. Go Ahead Eagles, twelfth with 19 points, will play at home against NEC on Sunday. See also Japan will consider the issue of closing the sky for Russian aircraft

Michiel Kramer made the 2-1. © Pro Shots / Marcel van Dorst







Program premier league





Premier league standings





Statistics Premier League





