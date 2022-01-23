A real relegation cracker in Waalwijk between RKC and Fortuna Sittard. The home team almost gave up a comfortable lead, but took the victory with pain and difficulty.











A duel between the number 17 and 15 of the Eredivisie. The difference in points? Six. With a victory by Fortuna, the bottom of the ranking would move closer together, with a victory by RKC, the accordion would stretch further. But the interests of this basement squatter had not fully penetrated Fortuna in the first half. After less than two minutes, Juriën Gaari gave RKC a dream start with his first Eredivisie goal, after Nigel Lonwijk had handed in the ball.

Fortuna was confused and handed in balls just like that. After fifteen minutes it was 2-0 after an attack that Michiel Kramer nicely rounded off with a marker. The home team continued to create opportunities, but failed to complete them and decide the game early. Fortuna longed for the break, so that coach Sjors Ultee could once again impress upon his men what his players were on the field for. See also Get completely overstimulated by the new BMW XM, which will go into production next year

The Fortuna trainer intervened with two substitutions. It worked. The visitors slowly got more and more of a grip on RKC, which started to falter and was no longer a shadow of the team from the first half. A striking penalty by Mats Seuntjens further faltered the home team. He fired impeccable smoke despite Kramer trying to spin the penalty spot out with his heel.

Mats Seuntjens makes the 2-1 and brings Fortuna Sittard back into the game © Pro Shots / Marcel van Dorst



RKC lost their minds after the goal, but came to their senses in time to lose points and create an important gap with the basement of the Eredivisie. Due to the cramped 2-1 victory (the third win in a row this calendar year), Fortuna, who remained seventeenth, grew to nine points and RKC climbed to twelfth place. Sparta, sixteenth in the ranking, is eight points behind.

