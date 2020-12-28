Highlights: RJD’s offer amid ‘rift’ in BJP-JDU alliance

‘Make Tejashwi the CM, Nitish will be made the PM candidate’

RJD leader Uday Narayan Chaudhary said – party will support Nitish as PM candidate in 2024

Nitish Kumar should step into central politics now: Uday Narayan Chaudhary

It has been just two months since the BJP-JDU (BJP JDU Relation) -led NDA coalition government was formed in Bihar. Despite this, there were many occasions when reports of conflict between the two parties came to light. Though both the parties are constantly saying that the alliance is strong, but the way JDU is very upset with the developments in Arunachal. At the same time, RJD has moved a new bet in view of the attitude of JDU. RJD has offered JDU to make Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister. In return, RJD will support Nitish Kumar in making him the candidate for the post of PM in 2024.

RJD offers to make Nitish PM candidate

Uday Narayan Chaudhary, a veteran leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and former speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, has offered. He said that if Nitish Kumar parted from the NDA and made Tejashwi Yadav the chief minister, the RJD would support him as PM candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, the opposition will also cooperate in declaring him as the Prime Ministerial candidate.

Uday Narayan Chaudhary said – time of Nitish’s Delhi Cooch

Uday Narayan Chaudhary further said that the time has come for Nitish Kumar to move towards Delhi. Now they should step into central politics. There is a lack of consistent leadership at the center and in such a situation, he is capable of leading the opposition camp. Not only this, the RJD leader further said that Nitish Kumar can also become the Prime Ministerial candidate from the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The RJD leader’s statement came at a time when Nitish made important remarks about the post of CM. He said that he did not want to become Chief Minister. At the same time, in JDU leadership, questions were raised about the breakdown of JDU MLAs in Arunachal and joining BJP.

BJP also engaged in damage control

However, BJP has also started damaging control on its behalf, sensing JDU’s displeasure. This is the reason why Sushil Modi, considered a veteran BJP leader and friend of Nitish Kumar, came to the fore. Taking charge, he said that the BJP-JDU alliance is unbreakable in Bihar. He started an exercise to dispel Nitish’s displeasure. Whether it is Nitish Kumar’s statement about the CM post or the incident in Arunachal, the veteran BJP leader has made his point on all issues. Sushil Modi said that JDU leaders have already said that what happened in Arunachal Pradesh will not affect the coalition and the government in Bihar. The government will complete a five-year term under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

Sushil Modi took charge, said- Nitish government will complete five-year term

The BJP leader said that Nitish Kumar did not become the Chief Minister of his heart, but he had assumed this responsibility after the request of BJP and other coalition parties. Former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, former deputy CM Sushil Modi, who attended the tribute meeting on the death anniversary, said these things. He defended that Nitish was made CM under pressure. He said that he was the face of CM in the election and we contested on his name and vision. People also voted for him. Sushil Modi has denied any deficiency in the coordination of the BJP-JDU alliance. He said that sometimes there are differences on some things, but the synergy between JDU and BJP in Bihar is so much better that these differences will be resolved.