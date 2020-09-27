In Bihar assembly elections, there is a round of accusations against each other by political parties. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav promised to give 10 lakh people a permanent job in the first cabinet meeting when he came to power, then all the constituents of NDA started attacking him. Responding to these attacks, the RJD has compared those involved in the NDA alliance to the frog of the well.In a tweet from RJD’s official Twitter handle, it says, ‘Whatever you can do, they do it! What they cannot do is spread negativity! The NDA has proved in 15 years that there is nothing to lie about their bus! They are negative frogs of stupid wells who say that it is not possible to give 10 lakh jobs! The entire blueprint is ready here!

Employment of ‘unemployed’ in electoral promises

In Bihar, the ruling Janata Dal (United) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached out to the people with the promise of election promises, while the leader of the main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tejashwi Yadav, also opened up the whole packet. It is clear from both the election promises that both parties are eyeing the unemployed youth.

Both parties have been in power in Bihar for 15 years. With the announcement of election dates, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar bombarded the people with promises. While returning to power, the Chief Minister promised to work under the Seven Determinants Part-2, while promising to train the youth to get jobs under ‘Yuva Shakti Bihar Pragati’. He promised to connect more and more youth on skill development scheme and to create a mega skill center in each district, as well as a new department for skill and entrepreneurship.

Can you see the ears: Why did BJP put a guard on leaders like Giriraj Singh-Ashwini Choubey in Bihar elections?

The Chief Minister assured everyone this time for entrepreneurship to woo the youth. Here, RJD leaders also did not lag behind after a long list of Nitish’s promises. Tejashwi also came in front of journalists on Sunday and within two months after coming to power, he made a big bet in this election by promising 10 million people a government job. Tejaswi, citing vacant posts in government departments through data, said that if our government is formed, it will be decided to give employment to 10 lakh youth in the first meeting of the cabinet.

Bihar election: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav promised 10 lakh government jobs

He said, “If people here give their party a chance, then all these vacant posts will be appointed.” He said that this promise is not a strong intention. It is a matter of fact that opposing questions are being raised about the promises of the leaders of both the parties. Why are they asking each other questions about not working when in power?