Bihar Elections 2020: RJD leader-activist arriving in Ranchi, has a meeting with Lalu Yadav, intention, know the reason

The bail plea of ​​Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in the much-talked fodder scam case, was heard in the Jharkhand High Court on Friday. During this time Lalu Yadav got a big relief. The court has granted bail to Lalu Prasad on a plea related to the illegal withdrawal from the Chaibasa treasury of the fodder scam. However, he will not be able to come out of jail right now.Advocate Prabhat Kumar of Lalu Prasad Yadav said that the court of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh in the Chaibasa treasury scam case has granted bail to the RJD chief. He is granted bail in view of the half term of the sentence. He said that the court has directed to deposit two lakh rupees in the lower court and directed RIMS to file the medical report of Lalu Prasad. This report is to be filed by 6 November. Apart from this, a fine of Rs 50,000 has also been directed to be paid.

In another case, bail petition will be filed after 9 November

Advocate of Lalu Prasad said that in the case related to Dumka treasury, his half sentence will be completed on the next November 9, after which bail is expected in that case too. He said that it was opposed on behalf of the CBI, but it was argued on the part of them that due to the completion of half of the sentence in this case, the other accused have already been granted bail, after which the court granted bail. .

Lalu Yadav has been punished in three cases of fodder scam

In this case Lalu Prasad was sentenced to five years in this case by the special CBI court. A bail petition was filed on behalf of Lalu Prasad citing half of the sentence and citing various ailments in the case. Lalu Prasad is convicted in three cases of fodder scam. He got bail in the Deoghar treasury case in July 2019 itself and today the decision in the case related to the Chaibasa treasury came. He will not be able to come out of jail even if Lalu Prasad is granted bail in this case, as he has been sentenced to seven years in two different sections in Dumka Treasury, the third case of fodder scam.

How often have been heard in what cases

On 23 December 2017, he was sentenced to three and a half years in the case of illegal withdrawal of Rs 84.53 lakh from Deoghar treasury. On 24 March 2018, Lalu was sentenced to 7-7 years in 2 different sections in the case of illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from Dumka treasury, while also imposing a fine of 60 lakhs. On April 3, 2018, in the case of illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore and Rs 33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury, has been sentenced to five years. All these three sentences of Lalu are going on simultaneously.

Lalu Prasad is in jail since 23 December 2017

Lalu Prasad Yadav was held in jail on 23 December 2017 by a special CBI court in Ranchi in an illegal withdrawal case from the Deoghar treasury. However, on 17 March 2018, he was admitted to RIMS and then to Delhi AIIMS when his health deteriorated. On May 11, the court granted him six weeks bail for treatment. This was increased to 14 and then to 27 August. The court then directed Lalu Yadav to surrender to the court on 20 August 2018. Lalu has since been admitted to RIMS, previously admitted to RIMS ‘paying ward, but has been admitted to the vacant Kelly Bungalow of RIMS director in view of the threat of infection.