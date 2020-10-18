Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav has said that if he had to become CM, he would have sold his faith and joined the BJP and become the chief minister. But we did not do that. Addressing an election rally, he said that the RJD is the only regional party which has not compromised with the BJP and the RSS till date. Referring to his father, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar said that Lalu ji has always fought against BJP and RSS.

Tejashwi Yadav said that Lalu ji always fought against RSS and BJP, but he never compromised. Today, he is facing the same punishment. If we had to become the empty chief minister, then we would not have sold our faith and joined the BJP and become the chief minister. But we did not do this because communal powers are ruining the country. She is distracted by the real issues. Tejashwi said that if BJP is scared of anyone the most, then it is Lalu Yadav.

Tejashwi said that there are some people who will ask for votes in the name of the candidate’s religion, in the name of caste and in the name of the community. But this is not the real issue. The real issue is employment, good education, peace and tranquility. We will take every caste, religion and sect together and respect them. Tejashwi Yadav said that give us a chance and we will live up to every promise.

Tejashwi, who was addressing a rally in Sherghati of Gaya on Sunday, said that many voters in this election are also fighting. They cannot win even one seat. If BJP wins then when will it buy, if not bought it will pick up. The BJP had promised two crore jobs in a year. We are talking about 10 lakhs and can give it whenever we want. Tejashwi once again said that if there was any mistake from us, then forgive him and look for the above.

The RJD leader said that to do something good, one has to sacrifice. If you will form our government then it is our responsibility that we fulfill our promises. But what can we do by staying in opposition? If there is any resentment then it is a small thing. We are thinking of the people of the entire state. We are connecting people, we will not talk about breaking. Nitish ji has cheated us, you don’t have to forget.