Political agitation is at the peak of Bihar assembly elections (Bihar). The leader-activist of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the main opposition party to gain power, is busy preparing for his field, but this will be the first time in the last 35 years in the politics of Bihar, when Lalu Prasad Yadav (Lalu Prasad Yadav) is completely away from the assembly election process.

Although the continuation of the seat-sharing and ticket distribution in the Mahabandhan reached Ranchi from various parts of Bihar, besides the RJD, besides the leaders and activists of allies, as soon as the nature of the alliance was decided. The process started and the process of distribution of tickets was completed, all the leaders are busy in their field. Now no big leader-worker of the party is coming to meet Lalu Prasad in Ranchi.

Tejashwi Yadav also could not reach Ranchi to meet his father.

Such is the busyness of the election that even before the election date was announced by the Election Commission, the Chief Ministerial candidate in RJD and Tejashwi Yadav (son of Lalu Prasad) has not been able to meet his father. However, amid reports of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s displeasure, Tej Pratap Yadav (Tej Pratap Yadav) arrived in Ranchi on the instructions of Lalu Prasad (Lalu Yadav) and claimed that Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is like his uncle and has no resentment, But just a few days before his death, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had written to Lalu Prasad and announced his separation.

The daughters did not even meet Lalu during the entire lockdown.

Lalu Prasad, convicted in three cases of the multi-billion fodder scam, has got bail in two cases and in the third case is likely to file his bail application in November. Three people used to meet Lalu Prasad, who had been in jail since December 2017 under the Jail Manual, every week, but as the preparations for the Bihar assembly elections got bigger, the big leaders who met him got busy. Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti, and his other daughters did not come to Ranchi to meet Lalu Prasad during the lockdown.