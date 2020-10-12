The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has given ticket to Ritu Jaiswal, the chief from Parihar Assembly Constituency in Sitamarhi. After getting the assembly ticket, Ritu continues to be in the headlines. Ritu Jaiswal decided to contest the 2016 panchayat election after quitting a Delhi public school job and a comfortable life with her IAS husband. She was the first woman to win the election from Singhwahini village in Sitamarhi.

Mukhiya Ritu Jaiswal has gained fame with his work in the panchayat. Mukhiya’s husband was an IAS officer who took VRS in 2018 itself. At that time, he was posted as Commissioner in the Chief Vigilance Commission. The villagers initially discouraged caste slogan against Ritu Jaiswal, who became a housewife. But he did not give up and kept working with right direction, high ideology, concrete decision. Ritu Jaiswal was also awarded the Champions of Change Award by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu of the country on the work done in the panchayat.

The head Ritu became the district president of JDU’s Women’s Cell in Jaiswal district. She said that she was never in the mood to contest elections. In 2013, when she first came to her husband’s village Narkatiya village, she saw the worsening situation of the village and the situation of the people there. She then decided that she would no longer go to Delhi. After this, Ritu decided to work at the grassroots level with the people and then contested the panchayat elections and became the head of Sihwahni Panchayat.

After this, Ritu decided to grow in politics and continued to try to get JDU ticket from Parihar Assembly. But the JDU party did not give him a ticket after assuring him. He then joined the RJD to answer the JDU’s deception. After this, RJD made him his candidate for Parihar Vidhan Sabha constituency. However, while talking to NBT.com when Sitamarhi came to the district headquarters 2 days before getting the ticket, Ritu Jaiswal said that if the party does not give us the ticket then we will participate as an independent.

Let me tell you, the current MLA on Parihar assembly seat is BJP’s Gayatri Devi. Gayatri Devi’s husband Ram Naresh Yadav was an MLA of the Parihar Assembly on a BJP ticket. Who stepped down as MLA due to judicial process. In the subsequent by-elections, the BJP gave ticket to Gayatri Devi and she won the election. Now the thing to be seen is that if the BJP again gives tickets to Gayatri Devi, then on whose head this public election mahagram of 2 women is crowned. And who takes it off.