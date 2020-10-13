Highlights: NCP to contest Bihar Assembly elections alone: ​​Praful Patel

NCP wanted to contest elections by joining alliance with RJD-Congress

Out of 243 seats in Bihar, NCP had asked for only five seats.

Mumbai

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel said on Tuesday that his party will contest the Bihar Assembly elections alone. The RJD-Congress alliance has not allotted any seats to the NCP and wanted to contest the election by joining the alliance.

Patel said that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was ready to contest in Bihar with the RJD-Congress grand alliance but did not get a single seat from the opposition alliance. He said that it is not possible to contest the October-November elections in Maharashtra along with the party’s ally Shiv Sena as its cadres in Bihar are in favor of contesting elections independently. Apart from Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Congress is also an ally of NCP led by Sharad Pawar.



‘NCP had asked for only 5 seats’

Patel said that even before we were with him (RJD-Congress), yet, RJD and Congress did not give us a single seat this time despite talks. Patel said, “Therefore NCP will contest the elections independently.” The NCP leader said that he had discussed the issue of alliance with Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Shaktisinh Gohil and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. The former Union Minister said that the NCP had demanded only five seats out of 243 seats.