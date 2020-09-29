The tussle over seat sharing between the RJD and Congress is not taking its name. The RJD asked the Congress to exercise restraint on seats for the second consecutive day. The party’s Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Manoj Jha also warned the Congress to avoid any harm in the dogma and that it does not overshadow the alliance.

There is only one day left for the first phase of nomination process to begin, but there is a ruckus about seats in the Grand Alliance. On Monday, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari had given a statement to give 58 assembly and Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seats to the Congress. At that time, the Congress was asked to resolve the matter through dialogue at the top level. But on Tuesday, the RJD’s Dr. Manoj Jha pushed this matter further. Not only this, he also blamed the Congress for the delay in seat sharing.

He said that despite such a large base, the RJD is accommodating many parties with itself. Said that this election is not just to change the government but to change the concern. The Congress should also show a big heart for the larger goal. Said that the number given to Congress is sufficient. He appealed to the Congress and warned that look at the relationship between the two parties in a historical context. Do not harm the dogma, do not let the dogma alliance overwhelm you, and the people of Bihar, who are waiting for a change from dogma, do not feel disappointed.

Talk from 73 to 58

In fact, the talk of seat sharing between the RJD and the Congress, the matter had reached 73 seats. The Congressmen could not bear in mind that this time they are going to get around 70 seats. But many developments have changed in the last three days. While the RJD has tried to restrict the Congress to 58 seats, there is a discussion that there is also pressure to accommodate a small group. If sources are to be believed, there has been talk of several rounds in the top leadership of Congress and RJD on this issue. The matter is expected to be resolved in a day or two.