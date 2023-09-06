Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/05/2023 – 22:47

The City Council of Rio de Janeiro approved the bill that provides for administrative punishment for those who commit crimes for religious reasons. The councilors overturned the partial veto of the project and, therefore, administrative sanctions apply to anyone who causes damage to physical structures or religious symbols. The veto was enacted by the mayor, councilor Carlo Caiado (PSD).

With the enactment of the vetoed section, the perpetrators of these crimes are prohibited from being hired by the city hall for a period of three years, they will have to bear the damage caused and make a public retraction.

Religious damage is considered to be the act of preventing, disturbing a ceremony or practice of worship, publicly vilifying a sacred act or object, or vandalizing temples, churches and terreiros.

The norm establishes the obligation for the aggressors to participate in a course of inter-religious dialogue and religious tolerance, promoted by the Municipal Council of Religious Freedom, in addition to paying a fine of R$ 2 thousand in case of recurrence.

According to councilor Átila Nunes (PSD), one of the authors of the project, the attack on religious institutions is a serious violation. “Faith for people is fundamental, it is something that speaks from within. When you have an attack, including a physical one, destruction of a religious symbol, you are attacking what is most sacred in everyone’s life, which is their faith”, he evaluated.