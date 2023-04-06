The state of Rio de Janeiro starts next Monday (10) the national flu vaccination campaign. According to the State Department of Health (SES), there has been an increase in calls to cases of flu syndrome in recent weeks in the Emergency Care Units (UPAs), with an average of 1,100 calls per day.

The SES also identified an increase in pediatric consultations, with cases of bronchiolitis. In early February, the daily average of cases of flu syndrome in the UPAs of the state network was 548. At the end of March, this average rose to 1,234 cases.

The Secretary of State for Health, Dr. Luizinho, said that this year the campaign will be carried out in a single stage, encompassing all priority groups, those most susceptible to complications from the flu. “It is very important that these people receive a dose against the flu every year, because the influenza viruses that circulate are different, and the vaccine needs to be updated for the person to build immunity. It is different from other vaccines in which the viruses do not change as much, such as MMR and hepatitis”, evaluated the secretary.

The state’s goal is to immunize 6.9 million people, thus reaching at least 90% vaccination coverage for each of the priority groups. Among them are the elderly aged 60 or over; children from 6 months to under 6 years of age; teachers, security and rescue professionals, indigenous peoples, people with permanent disabilities and the population deprived of liberty.

Recommendations

The flu vaccine can be given with any other vaccines in the vaccination schedule. Those who had covid-19 should wait four weeks after the onset of symptoms or a positive test result to receive the flu vaccine. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) advises that vaccinated people should wait a period of 48 hours to donate blood.

Anyone with a moderate or severe fever should postpone going to the post to get vaccinated. The flu vaccine is contraindicated for children under 6 months of age and people with a history of severe allergies to previous doses.