Fans of North American singer Taylor Swift who were near the Nilton Santos Stadium, Engenhão, in Rio de Janeiro, had to flee from dragnets this Saturday (18.Nov.2023).

Images published on X (formerly Twitter) show people hiding in a unit of the Burger King fast-food restaurant. The Military Police surrounded the place. In the recording, it is possible to see a police officer armed with a rifle, while people duck to protect themselves.

The episode took place after Taylor announced the postponement of her 2nd show in Rio de Janeiro. In a statement published on her Instagram profile, the American artist said the decision was due to the extreme heat and was a safety measure. The presentation was rescheduled for Monday (Nov 20).

Thousands of the singer’s fans were already in queues, around Engenhão, waiting to enter. Videos show firefighters spraying water into the crowd to alleviate the intense heat.

At her 1st show of “The Eras Tour” in Rio, held on Friday night (Nov 17), a young woman fell ill and died because of the heat. On the day, the city recorded a thermal sensation of 59.3 °C, the highest ever measured by the city’s meteorological service, Alerta Rio, created in 2014. Around 1,000 fans fainted.