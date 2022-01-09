The Public Defender’s Office of the state of Rio decided to postpone the inauguration ceremony of the new state defenders that was scheduled for tomorrow (10), due to the large number of people infected by covid-19 in the technical team and in the organization of the event. The ceremony was scheduled for 10 am, at the Odylo Costa Filho Theater, at the State University of Rio de Janeiro (Uerj).

The new defenders were approved in the 27th DPRJ Defenders Career Contest and have already participated in the administrative inauguration at the Public Defender’s Office, last Friday (7).

Despite the postponement of the official inauguration ceremony, the beginning of the training course for the new defenders is maintained for Tuesday (11).

The training will have three stages, and the second will take place between January 30th and February 11th, in which a practical experience will be made in Baixada Fluminense and regional capitals. In the third stage, from February 14 to February 24, actions will be developed in the interior of the state.

The post RJ: possession of defenders is postponed after confirmation of covid cases appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#possession #defenders #postponed #confirmation #covid #cases