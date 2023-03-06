The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro opened an inquiry to investigate the accident involving influencer Tiago Toguro, which happened early this Saturday, 4, and resulted in the death of motorcyclist Johny Vieira, 30 years old. “The 21st DP (Bonsucesso) launched an inquiry and the investigation is ongoing to clarify the facts”, informed the Civil Police.

The accident happened on the Yellow Line, an expressway that connects the west zone to the north zone of the city. Vieira died on the spot, according to Lamsa, the concessionaire that manages the Yellow Line. “Lamsa teams were called and certified the motorcyclist’s death. The Civil Defense was at the scene and removed the body to the IML,” Lamsa said in a statement.

The influencer was driving on the Linha Amarela, towards Jacarepaguá – Ilha do Fundão. He should have taken the exit for Avenida Brasil – which connects to Via Dutra –, but he would have lost access. He would then have been driving in reverse. The shock would have happened at that moment.

In a text published on Instagram, Toguro assumed involvement in the accident, but denied that he had walked in reverse.