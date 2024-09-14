In just one day, more than 300 fires were extinguished in the forest area; the closure is to ensure safety and prevent new occurrences, says the government

The government of the State of Rio de Janeiro has ordered the temporary closure of all parks due to the fires. The Secretary of Environment and Sustainability, Bernardo Rossi, announced this Saturday (September 14, 2024) that tourist visits have been suspended and that park ranger teams are in the field to combat the fires.

According to the Fire Department, on Friday alone (September 13, 2024) more than 330 forest fires were extinguished throughout the state. On Saturday morning, there were still more than 20 ongoing incidents.

Firefighting

In declaration On social media, the secretary stated that the closure was decided by the government to ensure the safety of park visitors and also to prevent new incidents. The State will focus the efforts of the Environmental Police, Fire Department and Environmental Crimes Department on fighting fires and identifying criminal acts.

According to Rossi, in the event of criminal actions, the land in question will be seized and cannot be used.

“It is important to mention that we have a very strong partnership with the environmental protection department to combat environmental crimes. It is important to mention that people should report them, because unfortunately, there are many people who take advantage of times of drought to commit environmental crimes.”, said the Rio de Janeiro secretary.

Accountability

The National Secretary of Public Security of the Ministry of Justice, Mário Sarrubbo, said on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) that perpetrators of arson will have to compensate the population and restore the biomes. Hours earlier, Minister Marina Silva (Environment and Climate Change) had already called for accountability for the fires and increased penalties.

In an interview with GloboNewsSarrubbo stated that there is a “long-standing” “culture” of burning in agribusiness, accompanied by “condescension” towards environmental crimes.

“How do we change this culture? This is really a case of repression within the law, according to the law,” said the secretary. “Environmental crimes need to be punished very severely, because we are dealing with people’s lives. These people are being identified and will be held accountable. Not only from a criminal perspective, but also from the perspective of compensation, of restoring the biome, because it is essential.”

With information from Brazil Agency