As of today (16), around 1.2 million cariocas will begin to receive physical guides for Urban Property and Territorial Tax (IPTU 2023), distributed by Correios. Taxpayers will have until February 7, 2023 to pay the single quota or the first installment of property tax. Those who choose to pay in a single installment guarantee a 7% discount, the same percentage granted in 2022.

The guides will arrive in letter format with a single sheet. The document will have two bar codes – one for payment of the single installment, and another for payment of the first installment.

The other guides may be issued online, as of January 23, both on the website carioca.rio, and in the Carioca Digital application, available for iOS and Android. Cariocas will be able to download and print all installments at once to be paid monthly, without the need to access the site every month.

Also on the 23rd, taxpayers will also be able to request the guide at the IPTU Service Posts. To carry out the procedure, over the internet or in person, it is necessary to inform the registration number of the property, identified in the IPTU of previous years.

internet scams

Rio City Hall issues an alert for taxpayers to be aware of scams on the internet. False websites and telephone numbers were identified that send messages to taxpayers requesting personal data for the issuance of false bank slips.

The Municipal Department of Finance and Planning does not send communications or payment slips to taxpayers via WhatsApp or SMS. The City Hall service channel for clarifying doubts is Central 1746 and the only address for issuing the IPTU guide and quotas is Carioca Digital: www.carioca.rio.