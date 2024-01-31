There are risks of lightning, gusts of wind and hail, according to Inmet; the rains are expected to persist until Friday (2.Feb)

O Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) alert for strong storms in the Southeast starting this Wednesday (Jan. 31, 2024). The forecast is that the rain will fall in a short period of time, with the possibility of being accompanied by lightning, gusts of wind and hail in parts of Minas Gerais and São Paulo and in Rio de Janeiro.

Regions of Minas Gerais (south, west, Zona da Mata and Triângulo Mineiro) and São Paulo (north, east, Alto Paranapanema and Vale do Ribeira), in addition to Rio de Janeiro, have Red alert for this Wednesday.

The alert “danger” it also covers states in the Northeast, such as Maranhão, and in the North, such as Acre. Areas of Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná and Espírito Santo also have rain forecast.



Disclosure/Inmet

In these regions, there is a risk of electricity cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges. Accumulated rainfall can reach 60 millimeters per hour and 100 mm/day and intense winds can reach 60-100 km/h.

“The atmospheric instabilities expected for the regions suggest the formation of heavy clouds, prone to the occurrence of storms, sometimes severe”, says the Inmet bulletin. The forecast is that the rains will persist until at least next Friday (2.Feb.2024).



In the capital of São Paulo, the temperature should fluctuate between 19ºC and 29ºC, and rain showers are expected in the area. The trend is the same on the north coast and in Baixada Santista.

In the capital of Minas Gerais, many clouds with isolated rain showers should be accompanied by a maximum of 29ºC and a minimum of 19ºC. In Rio de Janeiro, the rain forecast is the same, with temperatures that can vary between 32ºC and 23ºC.