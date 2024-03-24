Name was challenged by the Undersecretariat of Intelligence to General Richard Nunes, Secretary of Security of Rio during federal intervention in 2018

Rio de Janeiro's Undersecretary of Intelligence in 2018, Fábio Galvão, was against the appointment of Rivaldo Barbosa to head the Rio Civil Police in March 2018, according to the PF (Federal Police) in a report on the case. Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ). Read the complete of the document (PDF – 22 MB).

Rivaldo was one of the 3 arrested by the PF this Sunday (March 24, 2024) for involvement in the death of the councilwoman and her driver, Anderson Gomes, on March 14, 2018. In addition to him, Domingos Brazão and Chiquinho Brazãoaccused of being the ones who ordered the murder.

The police chief was appointed on March 8, 2018 and took office 1 day before the crime, on March 13. Rivaldo was responsible for obstructing the investigations and received R$400,000 to prevent the investigations from progressing, according to the Federal Police.

Rivaldo was appointed by General Richard Nunes, who was Secretary of Public Security in Rio de Janeiro during the 2018 federal intervention. Nunes was chosen by the intervener, General Walter Braga Nettowho contested the presidential election in 2022 alongside Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to the PF, Richard received a contraindication at the time, but rejected it because he understood that it was not based on “objective data” that's why “funded Rivaldo’s appointment despite what had been recommended”.

Fábio Galvão, responsible for alerting the military, was dismissed – a public service expression for dismissals – in August 2018. At the time, it was suspected that the reason for leaving was Rivaldo's contraindication.

REMEMBER THE CASE

Marielle and Anderson were killed on the night of March 14, 2018. The councilor had left a meeting at the institute Black Housein the center of Rio. The car in which the councilor was traveling was chased by criminals to the Estácio neighborhood, which connects with the north zone.

Investigations and a plea bargain pointed to former military police officer Ronnie Lessa as the author of the shooting. He allegedly fired 13 times towards the vehicle.

Lessa is arrested. He had previously been convicted of smuggling firearms parts and accessories. The author of the plea bargain is also former PM Élcio Queiroz, who drove the Cobalt used in the crime.

Another suspect arrested is former firefighter Maxwell Simões Correia, known as Suel. It would be his responsibility to deliver the Cobalt used by Lessa for dismantling. According to investigations, all of them are involved with militias.

At the end of February, police arrested Edilson Barbosa dos Santos, known as Orelha. He is the owner of the scrap yard suspected of dismantling and disposing of the vehicle used in the murder.

