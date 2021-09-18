An unprecedented study by the Department of Finance of the State of Rio shows that, for each 1% increase in formal employment in Rio de Janeiro, the ICMS collection grows by 0.95%. And for every 1% increase in the wage bill (sum of all wages), ICMS revenue rises by 0.85%. For the secretariat, this “multiplier effect” sheds light on the debate on the fiscal adjustment that the State of Rio is going through to resolve its debt of R$ 172 billion.

For months, having been involved in the construction of the new Fiscal Recovery Plan, technicians from the Treasury of the State of Rio analyzed different scenarios to guide the construction of the document’s policies, to be presented by the beginning of November to the National Treasury Secretariat. “The thesis is original and has never been dealt with before in the debate on fiscal adjustment in Rio de Janeiro”, says Bruno Sobral, Undersecretary of Fiscal Policy at the State Secretariat of Finance, on the correlation between employment and revenue.

Economist and professor at the Federal University of the State of Rio (Uerj), Sobral adds that the study reinforces the argument that it is necessary to promote activities that generate formal jobs to increase revenue. And it also reinforces the importance of combining fiscal balance actions with a development policy. He recalls that ICMS accounts for about 60% of the annual tax revenue of the State of Rio.

