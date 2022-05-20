State deputy Rodrigo Amorim (PSL-RJ) attacked councilwoman Benny Briolly (Psol) in an ordinary session of Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro) this Tuesday (May 17, 2022) with racist and transphobic speech.

“The male councilor from Niterói looks like a Beelzebub because he is a freak of nature”, said the deputy during his speech. Councilwoman Benny Briolly is a transgender, black woman.

Watch (1min48s):

Rodrigo became known for breaking the plaque honoring Marielle Franco. In his speech to the plenary, the parliamentarian says that the councilor is a “men”. “Born with a penis and testicles, so he’s a man”said.

In a note to Power 360the deputy stated: “He is effectively a man. I was elected to defend the values ​​of the family and those who defend it are part of the same diversity that Councilman Bânio claims to be a part of and defend”.

The deputy says he was offended by being called “cattle” by state deputy Renata Souza (Psol-RJ). The other benches booed Amorim’s speech.

Watch Rodrigo Amorim’s statement (1min04s):

Councilwoman Benny Briolly told the Power 360 who will file a police report and file a lawsuit against Deputy Rodrigo Amorim.

“Tomorrow I will be at DECRADI registering the occurrence of this crime and, together with my party, we will request the representation of this individual. May he be punished according to the law and lose his mandate”, stated.

Full text of deputy Ricardo Amorim’s note:

“My opinion about councilor Bênio Augusto came during a discussion with his party colleague Renata Souza, who disrespected me and the citizens of Rio de Janeiro who were visiting the Legislative Assembly, calling them ‘oxen’.

“It is beyond my understanding why the offenses uttered by the deputy were not the subject of any report, at the moment in which she treats the taxpayer-citizen with aggression and disrespect.

“As for Mr. Benio just told the truth: that he is, in fact, a man, and that he really proposed an absolutely disgusting project advocating that children change sex without their parents’ consent.

“I was elected to defend family values ​​and those who do so are part of the same diversity that Mr. Councilor Bânio says he is part of and defending.”

The full statement by Councilwoman Benny Briolly:

“I’m Benny Briolly, the first transvestite elected in the State of Rio de Janeiro. I am the most voted woman in the municipality of Niterói, democratically elected by the people. It won’t be any coward that’s going to frighten me.

“Bolsonarismo is loaded with hatred and contradictions. The same deputy who says he is conservative, has a PL that provides for amnesty to former PMs agents involved with militias. Just like the President who is a neighbor and friend of militiamen.

“Tomorrow I will be at DECRADI registering the occurrence of this crime and together with my party we will request the representation of this individual. May he be punished according to the law and that, like Arthur do Val, my mother said and Gabriel Monteiro, Rodrigo Amorim loses his mandate.

“They better get used to it because soon there will be a black transvestite occupying ALERJ too, there will be DepuTRAVA fighting against fascism, racism, lgbtiphobia. Let them hold on, because it will be all ours and none of them.”

This report was written by journalism intern Mariana Albuquerque under the supervision of assistant editor Amanda Garcia.