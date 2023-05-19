Brazil Agencyi

05/18/2023 – 22:28

A parliamentary front created in the Chamber of Councilors of Rio de Janeiro to oversee safety in schools in the city of Rio discussed, this Thursday (18), prevention actions that will be implemented to combat violence in the public education network.

At the meeting, professor Hugo Nepomuceno, representing the municipal secretary of Education Renan Ferreirinha, said that more than a thousand professionals have already been trained to deal with the dynamics of violence, with issues of coexistence in schools and with the Safe School app.

“Since the launch of the application, we have finalized the cycle with the directors, with the participation of more than 1500 professionals. We will advance in the training of assistants and pedagogical coordinators. We need to create a notification culture. This is routine. It’s practical,” he stated.

Councilor Célio Lupparelli (PSD), president of the parliamentary front, said that preventive actions should go beyond placing doormen, guards or police at the doors of schools. “We think the idea is interesting, but it won’t solve the problem. Violence cannot be minimized. It is a complex issue and action must be taken jointly, with actors such as the family, the church, the State, the media and educators”.

The representative of the Municipal Secretary of Education explained that the application launched by the city hall has the role of qualifying the notification for future prevention, and not of preventing violence. “Cases of aggression in schools need to be visible. The application’s role is to handle what happens on the school floor. We believe that the cases will decrease”, evaluated Nepomuceno.

grace period

According to Councilor Luciana Boiteaux (Psol), the Department of Education lacks psychologists, social workers and janitors. “We have denounced the lack of professionals in the municipal education network. Today, the number is insufficient. No one has any doubts about the importance of these professionals for preventing this violence against schools”.

Prosecutor Roberto Mauro, in turn, pointed out the difficulties of the public education network, with a small number of teachers, no inspectors and no infrastructure to care for students. “In this environment, it becomes more difficult to establish a culture of peace and prevention of acts of violence”.

For the promoter, the problem seems to be more one of education and health than safety. “We have the custom of expelling the offending student. He moves to another school, without any follow-up, without this history being taken, without him being heard and welcomed so that we can understand what actually caused that violence. We have to have multidisciplinary teams, with psychologists and assistants, with continuous actions”, he evaluated.

The representative of the State Union of Education Professionals (Sepe), Samanta Guedes revealed that, currently, there are only 76 psychologists and 75 social workers to care for 8,552 children in the public network. “We took the exam for education and not for safety. We need spaces for training the culture of a full-time school, with professionals who have been hired. We defend that within the school units there are real educators”, she highlighted.

