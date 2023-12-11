Information was given by an inspector in a statement about the weapons stolen from the arsenal in Barueri; according to him, the Army participated in the action

The Army and the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro negotiated with a member of the CV (Red Command) the return of the weapons that were stolen in September from the Army base in Barueri (SP). The operation was detailed in a statement given on November 7 by inspector Christiano Gaspar Fernandes, from the Narcotics Repression Police Station, to which the portal Metropolises had access.

That was the greater diversion of weapons registered by the Armed Forces since 2009, according to a survey by the Sou da Paz Institute (complete – PDF – 39kB). In total, 19 weapons were found, 8 by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro and 9 by the Civil Police of São Paulo.

The inspector testified as a witness to the action that resulted in the seizure of part of the weapons. According to Fernandes, agents spoke with a CV “collaborator”, who was not identified, and an arms dealer.

The negotiations, according to the inspector, were aligned with the Army. Using a tactic known as counterintelligence, the agents provided the “collaborator” with information about an operation that would be carried out in the Rio favela Cidade de Deus. In exchange, the weapons that were in the region would be returned.

In the statement, Fernandes stated that the “collaborator” informed that the items would be in “an abandoned car in Gardênia, which was confirmed”. On November 19, 8 of the 21 weapons were recovered in the Gardênia Azul community, in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro.

In another part of the statement, Fernandes declared that the Civil Police and the Army began to collaborate with the arms dealer “Jesser”, known as “Capixaba”. In the early hours of November 1st, two machine guns were recovered in Rio de Janeiro.

To the Metropolises, the Army denied that it had participated in the negotiations. The corporation declared that the “Actions taken are always guided by the principle of legality”. The Civil Police declined to comment on the case.